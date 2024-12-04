Nargis Fakhri takes to Instagram after sister’s arrest; learnt about the case via news

‘Rockstar’ fame Nargis Fakhri’s sister was recently accused of double murder and arson. Aliya Fakhri allegedly committed arson and consequentially killed her ex-boyfriend and his friend in Queens, New York. Her actions have led to the demise of Edward Jacobs, 35, and Anastasia Ettienne, 33. Notably, the witness heard her scream “You are all going to die” as she set the two-storey garage on fire. Now, Nargis Fakhri has taken to Instagram following the case to share a snap from her upcoming movie. Moreover, as per reports, the actress hasn’t been in touch with her sister for 20 years and learnt about the arrest through newspapers.

Nargis Fakhri took to Instagram stories and shared a picture with her ‘Housefull 5’ co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa. The picture is from the sets and the caption reads, “We are coming for you.”

A source close to India Today told the publication that Nargis hasn’t been in contact with her sister for over 20 years. She only got to know about the incident through the news. “She has not been in touch with her sister for over 20 years. The actor learned about the incident through the news, just like everyone else.” Meanwhile, Aliya and Nargis Fakhri’s mother has denied the accusations. She told the New York Daily News that she does not believe Aliya was involved in the fire. “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody,” Daily News quoted her as saying, People reported.

According to District Attorney Melinda Katz, Aliya Fakhri arrived at the garage early morning on November 2 and screamed “You’re all going to die today” at Jacobs, who lived upstairs. A witness came out hearing her voice to find fire engulfing the building. Jacobs was asleep during the fire. Ettienne came downstairs when alerted, however, she returned to save Jacobs. Unfortunately, neither of them could make it out of the burning building unharmed.

On November 27, the court remanded Aliya, 43, a resident of Parsons Boulevard in Queens following indictment by a grand jury. She is facing four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder. Additionally, she faces one count each of first and second-degree arson. If convicted of the most severe charge, Aliya could face a life sentence. Her next court appearance is going to be on December 9. The witness revealed that Jacobs and Aliya were in an abusive relationship and she had previously threatened to burn down his residence.