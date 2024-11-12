Nargis Fakhri reveals how ‘Rockstar’ was a turning point in her life

On the 13th anniversary of her debut film “Rockstar”, Nargis Fakhri reflected on how the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer became a turning point in her career.

Imtiaz Ali’s musical romantic drama, which was released on November 11, 2011, revolved around the love story between Heer (played by Nargis) and Jordan (Ranbir). As the film celebrates its 13th anniversary today, Nargis shared how it left an indelible mark on her heart and soul.

Fakhri expressed, “Rockstar was a pivotal turning point in my life, and the experiences during pre-production, the shoot, and after the film’s release were all impactful moments that left a lasting impression in my heart and soul.”

In “Rockstar”, Nargis starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and their fresh pairing created an effortless, vibrant chemistry that captivated audiences. Ranbir portrayed Jordan, a passionate musician, while Nargis played Heer Kaul, who was diagnosed with bone marrow apnesia. Recently, “Rockstar” was re-released in theatres, allowing fans to experience the iconic love story of Heer and Jordan on the big screen once again. Even after 13 years, the film was met with great enthusiasm.

In addition to Ranbir and Nargis in the lead roles, the film featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Sanjana Sanghi, Aakash Dahiya, and Shammi Kapoor in supporting roles. Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also marked the posthumous appearance of Shammi Kapoor following his passing on August 14, 2011.

Made on a budget of Rs 600 million, “Rockstar” grossed Rs 1.08 billion worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Meanwhile, Nargis is set to star in the upcoming film “Housefull 5”, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Chitrangadha Singh. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled for release on June 6, 2025.