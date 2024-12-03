Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya arrested for double murder and arson

‘Rockstar’ actress Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya Fakhri is facing charges for allegedly murdering her ex-boyfriend and his friend in Queens, New York. Aliya allegedly set fire to the house and subsequently killed the two. Her actions have led to the demise of Edward Jacobs, 35, and Anastasia Ettienne, 33. Notably, the witness heard her scream “You are all going to die” as she set the two-storey garage on fire.

As per District Attorney Melinda Katz, Aliya Fakhri arrived at the garage early morning on November 2 and screamed “You’re all going to die today” at Jacobs, who lived upstairs. A witness came out hearing her voice to find fire engulfing the building. Jacobs was asleep during the incident. Ettienne came downstairs when alerted, however, she returned to save Jacobs. Unfortunately, neither of them could make it out of the burning building safely.

Katz said, “As alleged in this indictment, this defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno. The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.”

On November 27, the court remanded Aliya, 43, a resident of Parsons Boulevard in Queens following indictment by a grand jury. She faces four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder. Additionally, she faces one count each of first and second-degree arson. If convicted of the most severe charge, Aliya could face a life sentence. Her next court appearance is going to be on December 9. The witness revealed that Jacobs and Aliya were in an abusive relationship and she had previously threatened to burn down his residence.

The New York Post reported Jacobs’ relationship with Aliya, as told by Jacob’s mother. Jacobs was a plumber and father of three. He ended his relationship with Aliya about a year ago, however, she allegedly continued to pursue him. “Like any other person that is being rejected, he was letting her know like ‘Yo, I’m done with you. Get away from me.’ He’s been trying to tell her to leave him alone for the past year, but she wasn’t accepting the rejection.”

Meanwhile, Aliya and Nargis Fakhri’s mother has denied the accusations. She told the New York Daily News that she does not believe Aliya was involved in the fire. “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody,” Daily News quoted her as saying, People reported.