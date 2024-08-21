Nargis Fakhri on ‘Madras Café’ with John Abraham and reuniting with Shoojit Sircar

Nargis Fakhri is fondly remembered for her impactful roles in Indian cinema, with her performance in the 2013 film “Madras Café” standing out as a highlight. In this political thriller, directed by Shoojit Sircar, Fakhri played a spy alongside John Abraham, and her portrayal left a lasting impression on audiences.

Recently, Fakhri reminisced about her time working on “Madras Café,” describing it as a highly rewarding experience. She praised her co-star, John Abraham, for his easygoing nature and the comfortable atmosphere he fostered on set. “Working with John was an absolute pleasure,” she said. “He’s not only a great actor but also incredibly kind and intelligent. His presence made the filming process both enjoyable and inspiring.”

Fakhri also spoke highly of Sircar, the film’s director, highlighting his unique ability to bring the story to life. She described working with him as an “immersive experience,” noting his extraordinary creativity and focus. “Shoojit Sircar has a talent for making the set feel so real that it’s like living the story rather than just acting it out,” Fakhri explained. “His passion for the project and attention to detail created an environment where I could fully embrace my character. It was a remarkable experience, and I really hope to work with him again in the future.”

The success of “Madras Café” showcased Fakhri’s versatility as an actress and solidified her status as a sought-after talent in the industry. Since then, she has taken on a variety of roles, further demonstrating her range. Most recently, she was seen in the film “Tatlubaaz” and is now gearing up for several exciting new projects, which she plans to announce soon.

As Nargis Fakhri reflects on her past successes and looks ahead to future endeavors, her experiences with “Madras Café” and its team remain a cherished part of her career.