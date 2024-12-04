The Roshans: Netflix dives into Bollywood’s iconic dynasty

Netflix has unveiled its latest documentary series, ‘The Roshans’, celebrating the enduring legacy of one of Bollywood’s most influential families.

Directed by Shashi Ranjan, the series promises an intimate look into the lives and contributions of the Roshans, spanning three generations of cinematic excellence.

Starting with the legendary music composer Roshan, the series explores his influence on Hindi cinema and traces the journey of his sons—filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and music composer Rajesh Roshan. It also highlights the stardom of Rakesh’s son, Hrithik Roshan, a global icon and Bollywood superstar.

Netflix introduced the project through an Instagram post, sharing a poster featuring Hrithik, Rakesh, and Rajesh Roshan. The caption read: “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch ‘The Roshans’, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

The Roshan family expressed their excitement in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Netflix to share untold stories that have shaped our lives. This platform allows us to connect with audiences worldwide and honor our family’s journey.”

Director Shashi Ranjan called the experience of creating the series “incredibly rewarding.” He added, “Being welcomed into the Roshan family’s world and trusted with their legacy is a privilege. Their story of creativity and resilience deserves to be shared on a global stage, and Netflix was the perfect partner for this vision.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, praised the Roshan family’s contributions to Hindi cinema. She said, “This docu-series takes viewers on an emotional journey. It uncovers the untold story of a family that has given us timeless melodies and unforgettable films. It is our honor to bring their legacy to audiences worldwide.”

This announcement comes at a time when Bollywood’s legacy families are gaining renewed attention through documentaries.

Recently, Prime Video released ‘Angry Young Men’, chronicling the lives of screenwriting legends Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Earlier, Netflix launched ‘Romantics’, a tribute to Yash Raj Films and its indelible impact on Indian cinema.