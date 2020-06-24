It’s been ten days now since young actor Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone for his heavenly abode. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on June 14 and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging. Expressing grief on the actor’s untimely demise, veteran actor Kumar Sanu has all praises for the actor.

Calling the actor talented, humble and full of spark, he said, “He was like my son. Such a great talent. Entertained his fans. I wish he reached out to someone for help”.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Sanu wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput- An inspiration (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #ripsushantsinghrajput💔 A post shared by Kumar Sanu (@kumarsanuofficial) on Jun 23, 2020 at 11:27am PDT

Referring to the nepotism debate, Kumar Sanu said that no one has the power to ‘make or destroy artists’. “Nepotism exists everywhere. But no favours, no friendship can bring you fame and success unless and until you are talented. It is you, fans who have the power to make or destroy artists,” he said.

He also shared a piece of advice for the newcomers who are trying hard to make it big in the entertainment industry. He said, “As soon as you come to Mumbai, get a job, then start your struggle. That’s what I did. Your job will at least feed and provide you shelter, which will help you showcase your talent better and stress free.”

“Though Sushant is not with us today, he will always stay in our heart, may his soul rest in peace” he added.

Sushant’s death has sparked severe criticism of the film industry, many of whom declared themselves shattered. Very few of those who posted actually attended the actor’s funeral and not a single A-lister was among them.

Various political parties and organizations have come forward demanding an investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Congress on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant’s death.