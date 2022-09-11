Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘Mashooka’ get the award for Best Sound Track

Launched in 2019, Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music has given some really amazing tracks like Prada, Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai, Haaye ve, Jugni 2.0, and with its first Pan India single ‘Mashooka’ it has left everyone grooving on its beats. While the song has been garnering love from all corners, now on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a big critical acclamation for the music label has come it’s way as it has won an award for Best Sound Track at Talent Track Award 2022 which is India’s biggest award for OTT, web series & digital content.

While ‘Mashooka’ has featured the hot and sizzling Rakul Preet Singh as Pop Queen Goddess, it is constantly creating examples of its success. After the song has ruled the hearts of the audience, now the song received critical acclamation with ‘Jjust Music’ winning the Talent Track Award 2022 for Best Sound Track. Moreover, Jjust Music has always come up with some really refreshing and trendsetter songs and having won such a big critical acclamation, it would be exciting to see what more they have to offer us in the future.

‘Mashooka’ is currently being enjoyed nationwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The music video promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge. ‘Mashooka’ is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms B- town girl-next-door Rakul Preet Singh into a sassy pop-queen. The song is sung by Asses Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Viruss.