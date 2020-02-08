Selfie queen Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s wedding rumours have been the talk-of-the-town ever since their parents came to the sets of Indian Idol 11. The parents of the duo made a surprising announcement of their marriage. Not just this, but they have actually decided the date too. According to the rumours, the couple will be tying the knots on February 14 aka Valentine’s Day.

Recently, Neha’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar was also seen teasing the couple in a cute video shared by him on his Official Instagram handle. One can see the trio chilling on a beach in Goa, which only added fuel to the fire.

While their fans are expecting to see Neha-Aditya as a real-life jodi, Neha’s ex-beau Himansh Kohli’s recent post comes as a surprise to everyone.

Amidst, Neha and Aditya’s wedding bells, Himansh has shared a profound message on his official Instagram handle, where he is seen talking about ‘happiness.’ Sharing a picture of himself, Himansh wrote, “It begins and ends in your mind. What you give power to, has power over you, if you allow it. So be happy no matter what (sic).”

Himansh’s post has left everyone thinking, if he was in anyway hinting about her former ladylove’s marriage?

For the unversed, Himansh and Neha called it quits in December 2018 and their breakup left many fans disappointed. Neha Kakkar was also seen singing “Channa Mereya” for Himansh Kholi on the sets on Indian Idol 11 sometime before.