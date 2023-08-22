Are Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar dating? Fans speculate after the duo was spotted having dinner together

Recent paparazzi footage has sparked rumours as it captured a meeting between Manisha Rani, renowned for her time on ‘Bigg Boss,’ and singer Tony Kakkar at a restaurant. Speculation about a potential romantic connection between the two has been ignited by their appearance together. The video displays them leaving the eatery and engaging with the paparazzi, providing a glimpse into their unscripted interaction.

Manisha Rani gained prominence from her participation in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss,’ where she achieved a position in the top three contestants during the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Her presence on the show drew considerable attention and admiration from the audience. On a different note, Tony Kakkar, a well-established figure in the music realm, recently made an appearance in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. During his time there, he publicly praised Manisha Rani, commending her not only as an individual but also as a standout performer within the confines of the show.

A café encounter between the two has taken the internet by storm, with a video of the interaction going viral on various social media platforms. In the presence of the paparazzi, they fielded questions about their upcoming ventures while striking poses. Tony Kakkar’s response was captured on tape as he affirmed, “Haa haan wahi discuss karne mile hain.”

Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that Tony Kakkar, among all the participants from Bigg Boss OTT 2, exclusively follows Manisha Rani on Instagram.

Their recent joint appearance outside a restaurant has further stoked the rumours surrounding a potential romantic involvement between them. Internet users have been swift to detect the chemistry and shared instances between the two, setting off a wave of inquisitiveness and fascination. The glimpses unveiled by the paparazzi managed to capture their companionship, leaving followers pondering whether there exists a deeper connection beyond what is apparent.

The online sphere has been abuzz with conversations as fans and devotees of both individuals contemplate the plausibility of a budding romance. People have taken to different social media platforms to voice their opinions, extending their backing and best wishes if the speculations do indeed hold any truth.

Earlier, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur made an entrance into the house, gracing everyone with a captivating concert. During the event, a heartwarming and romantic dance unfolded between Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar, hinting at a deeper connection. Tony Kakkar even extended an offer for a music video to Manisha Rani, showcasing his intentions to collaborate creatively. The undeniable chemistry between them was evident, with Tony Kakkar treating her in a manner reminiscent of royalty. Admirers were elated to witness his genuine humility and the affection he displayed towards her.

The interactions between the two didn’t escape the attention of the Kakkar family either. Neha Kakkar’s spouse, Rohanpreet Singh, shared a story where he playfully referred to Manisha Rani as “Bhabhi” (sister-in-law), adding to the intrigue. Interestingly, despite nearing the age of 40, Tony Kakkar shared his pursuit of finding a special someone, indicating that he’s still open to romantic possibilities.