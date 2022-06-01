Mumbai police beefed up Salman’s security in the wake of Moosewala’s murder

Mumbai Police has beefed up the security of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala.

According to the media, a senior police official told that the Mumbai police has enhanced the overall security of the star to ensure he’s safe from the activities of the Bishnoi gang that operates from Rajasthan. The strengthening of security comes after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has emerged as the key accused in Moosewala’s murder. Bishnoi threatened to kill Salman in 2018.

Salman Khan was on Bishnoi’s radar earlier after the infamous blackbuck poaching case during the shoot of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. For the Bishnoi, community blackbucks are considered to be a sacred animal and Salman’s involvement in poaching had hurt the community’s sentiments.

Rahul alias Sunni, one of Bishnoi’s close associates arrested in 2020 for murder, said that they had hatched a plan to kill Salman and had even visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for the murder.

Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday as he was intercepted by assailants while he was driving an SUV.

Salman will be next seen in ‘Tiger 3’ along with Katrina Kaif. He has also been working on ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

-With Inputs from IANS.