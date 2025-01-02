MrBeast engaged to Thea Booysen in surprise Christmas proposal!

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, began 2025 with a heartwarming announcement that has delighted his fans worldwide.

On January 1, he revealed his engagement to South African gamer and author Thea Booysen. Sharing the joyous moment on Instagram, MrBeast posted a series of photos capturing the proposal, accompanied by the caption, “Ya boy did a thing.”

The post quickly went viral, with millions of likes and congratulatory messages pouring in, including one from Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, who wrote, “Wohooo Congratulations ❤️❤️.”

The proposal took place on Christmas Day at the couple’s home, surrounded by their families. Thea shared details of the moment with ‘People’ magazine, describing how her family had flown in from South Africa to celebrate the holiday.

While opening presents, MrBeast surprised her with an unexpected twist. He asked her to close her eyes for a special gift, intentionally creating a bit of suspense by dropping a large box before presenting the real surprise—a ring.

Dropping to one knee, he proposed, and Thea happily said yes, calling the experience magical and deeply meaningful, especially with her family present to witness it.

Known for his elaborate challenges and massive stunts, MrBeast chose a surprisingly intimate and private approach for this milestone. He explained that, despite assumptions he might stage a grand public proposal, he wanted the moment to be personal and special, shared only with their closest loved ones.

Their story began in 2022 when MrBeast visited South Africa and met Thea through a mutual friend at dinner. Thea loved his down-to-earth nature and intelligence, qualities she hadn’t expected from a YouTube personality.

For his part, MrBeast was immediately captivated by Thea’s brilliance and passion for learning. The two quickly bonded over deep conversations about science, creativity, and shared interests, forming a connection that grew stronger with time.

The couple first went public with their relationship at the Kids’ Choice Awards in April 2022.