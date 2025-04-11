YouTube launches ‘AI Music Assistant’ tool for creators

AI Music Assistant on YouTube is now available! Yes, you heard it right. YouTube, the American social media and online video sharing platform owned by Google has been experimenting on expanding its use of generative AI.

YouTube announced on Tuesday, it is adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for the creators on its platform.

Advertisement

The video streaming giant said that the feature is being rolled out gradually, so it might be a few days before all creators can try it out.

Advertisement

What is the new AI feature that has created a buzz amongst creators

The new tool is an AI-powered music generator that will enable content creators to generate royalty-free instrumental tracks. The tool’s addition is aimed at making it easier and more affordable for creators to add original background music to their video content.

The feature is integrated into YouTube’s Creator Music tab within YouTube Studio and will be available to creators at no cost.

Traditionally, creators on YouTube have struggled to incorporate music even if the songs are available on the platform. This limitation has often forced creators to rely on generic open-source instrumentals or the limited selection available in YouTube’s Creator Music library. The Creator Music allows users to explore a vast catalogue of copyright-free tracks, organized by genre, mood, beats-per-minute (BPM), and duration.

It’s important to note that while some tracks are free, others require payment for premium access.

As the roll out processes, it promises creators and users across the globe to produce seamless content.

Also Read: James Cameron turns to AI to slash Hollywood budgets