Team #Mega157 introduces itself to actor Chiranjeevi!

The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film, which is being tentatively referred to as #Mega157, on Tuesday released a video clip that showed the core technical team of the film that is to be directed by Anil Ravipudi, introducing itself to the ace actor.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house Shine Screens, which is producing the film, wrote, “Team #Mega157 introduced themselves to Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu in an uniquely entertaining way, reminiscing his iconic dialogues,” and shared the link to the YouTube video that showed the star meeting the team.

In the video, the Megastar, who is seen alighting from a car, is greeted first by the assistant directors, followed by the film’s additional dialogue writer greeting him.

Then, Chiranjeevi meets Narayana, the co-writer of the film. Sai Krishna, the writer and executive producer of the film, shows up next to introduce himself to the Mega star.

Production designer A S Prakash greets Chiranjeevi after which editor Tammiraju appears, saying, “If you think the scene is good and shoot excessively, I will have it cut.”

Sameer Reddy, the cameraman, greets Chiranjeevi, saying he shoots fast while music director Bheems Ceciroleo compliments Chiranjeevi before Chiranjeevi meets the film’s producers – Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, his daughter. The actor finally meets the film’s director Anil Ravipudi.

It may be recalled that Anil Ravipudi has had a streak of successes to his name. In fact, he has worked in eight films and all of them have gone on to emerge as blockbusters.

Anil Ravipudi’s previous release, ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’, not only emerged as a massive hit but also shattered records, crossing an impressive 300 Cr gross.

It may be recalled that the project #Mega157 was officially launched on the festival day of Ugadi with a grand pooja ceremony.

The ceremony was graced by Victory Venkatesh, who sounded the clapboard, Allu Aravind who had the honour of switching on the camera, and the legendary director K Raghavendra Rao directed the first shot.

The film, sources say, will be a film that will be a perfect blend of humour, heart, and high-energy action. The screenplay, meticulously penned by Anil Ravipudi himself, is designed to present Chiranjeevi in a fresh and dynamic avatar, combining laughter with emotions in a way that will resonate deeply with audiences across generations. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi plays a character called Shankar Varaprasad in this film.