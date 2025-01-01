The Kardashians return: Season 6 teaser out now!

Mark your calendars! The Kardashian-Jenner clan is returning for the sixth season of their hit series ‘The Kardashians’. The show will premiere on February 6, 2025, streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ for international audiences.

A teaser shared on Hulu’s official Instagram account has already set fans buzzing. The brief clip offers a glimpse into what promises to be another gripping season filled with drama, milestones, and personal challenges.

According to the official synopsis, viewers can expect a year packed with both triumphs and trials as the family navigates their ever-evolving lives. The show will dive deeper into the worlds of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris, showcasing their roles as mothers, entrepreneurs, and public figures.

With their pasts resurfacing and new challenges on the horizon, the Kardashian-Jenners will need to lean on each other more than ever.

Season 5, which debuted in May 2024, shattered records, becoming the most-watched unscripted series premiere of the year across Hulu and Disney+ globally. The success set a high bar, but the family and production team appear ready to meet expectations.

Returning to helm the project is Danielle King, serving as showrunner and executive producer. She is joined by the trusted production team of Ben Winston, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones.

As always, Kris Jenner and her daughters remain deeply involved as executive producers, ensuring the series stays true to their vision.

Fans have grown accustomed to the emotional rollercoaster of the Kardashian-Jenner world, and season 6 promises more of the same. From family feuds to professional triumphs, the series will explore the highs and lows of their increasingly public lives.

Will season 6 continue the legacy of breaking records and hearts? One thing is certain: the Kardashians know how to keep their audience hooked. Stay tuned for more updates as the premiere date draws near.