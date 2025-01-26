Adnan Sami joins Padma Awards committee, thanks PM Modi

The Padma Awards, India’s highest civilian honors, were announced on the eve of Republic Day 2025. This year, the prestigious accolades recognized 139 individuals for their exceptional contributions to various fields. The awards had seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honors.

Singer Adnan Sami, known for his soulful voice and contributions to music, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram shortly after the announcement. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including him in the esteemed Padma Awards Committee for 2025.

In his post, Adnan Sami wrote, “I am profoundly grateful to the Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji for nominating me to the prestigious Padma Awards Committee. It has been an immense privilege to serve alongside distinguished members and be inspired by the remarkable stories of awardees from diverse walks of life. Their achievements are a testament to the indomitable spirit of India. I extend my warmest congratulations to all the Padma Awardees. It was my high honour to serve India and be part of this noble process. Jai Hind.”

The Prime Minister forms the Padma Awards Committee, which recommends the awardees. The Cabinet Secretary is the chair, and it includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and several eminent personalities. Their recommendations go to the Prime Minister and the President for final approval.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the awardees, stating, “India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating. Each awardee is synonymous with hard work, passion, and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving society selflessly.”

This year’s Padma Bhushan honorees include notable names like Kannada actor Anant Nag, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil actor S. Ajith Kumar, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who received posthumous recognition.

The Padma Shri list features a diverse array of achievers, such as Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, and comedian Ashok Saraf. Calligraphy artist Achyut Ramchandra Palav and singer Jaspinder Narula were also honored.

The awards ceremony, a grand tradition held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, typically takes place in March or April, where the President of India presents the honors.