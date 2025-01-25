Arijit Singh, Ricky Kej, Sharda Sinha among 2025 Padma Awardees

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has approved the conferment of the 2025 Padma Awards, recognizing exceptional contributions across various fields. A total of 139 awards will be presented, including 1 duo case, with the honors spread across three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Among the most notable recipients is Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, who will be awarded the Padma Shri for his exceptional contribution to music.

He is joined by Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, who also receives the Padma Shri for his remarkable achievements in the field of music.

The late folk singer Sharda Sinha, revered for her contributions to Indian folk music, will be posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan.

The Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, will also be conferred upon several other distinguished individuals. These include Kathak exponent Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, legendary violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam, and Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair, who passed away in December 2024.

Former CEO of Suzuki Motor, Osamu Suzuki, will also receive the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

The Padma Bhushan, awarded for distinguished service of high order, will be given to a diverse group of individuals. Notable among them are Kannada actor Anant Nag, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Tamil actor S Ajith Kumar.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress Shobana Chandrakumar will also be honored in this category. Additionally, veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas will receive the Padma Bhushan posthumously.

A total of 113 individuals will be awarded the Padma Shri, recognizing their distinguished service in fields ranging from art and literature to science and public service.

This includes renowned sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, calligraphy artist Achyut Ramchandra Palav, comedian Ashok Laxman Saraf, and classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande.

The Padma Awards, one of India’s highest civilian honors, are conferred annually on Republic Day and recognize individuals for their exceptional contributions to various sectors, including arts, social work, public affairs, science, and more.

This year’s recipients also include 23 women, 10 foreigners, and 13 posthumous awardees. The awards will be presented at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the coming months.