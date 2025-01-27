Sonu Nigam slams Padma Awards for overlooking Kishore Kumar, Alka Yagnik

Sonu Nigam recently took to Instagram to express his thoughts on some of the most deserving artists in the Indian music industry who have yet to receive the prestigious Padma awards.

In a candid video shared on Sunday, the renowned singer highlighted the absence of recognition for icons like Kishore Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Advertisement

Sonu Nigam began by discussing the late Mohammed Rafi, who was honored with the Padma Shri, acknowledging his immense influence on global music.

Advertisement

He then pointed out that Kishore Kumar, despite his legendary status, has not even received a Padma Shri, let alone a higher honor, and that too posthumously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

The singer went on to emphasize the contributions of contemporary legends, particularly Alka Yagnik, who has had an extraordinary career spanning decades. Despite her achievements, she has not been recognized with any Padma award.

He also spoke highly of Shreya Ghoshal, whose long-standing brilliance in the industry has earned her admiration, yet she remains unacknowledged in this regard. Additionally, Sonu praised Sunidhi Chauhan, whose unique voice has inspired an entire generation, yet she too has not received any such recognition.

Concluding his video, Sonu urged his fans to reflect on other deserving individuals from various fields—be it music, acting, literature, or science—who have yet to be honored with the Padma awards.