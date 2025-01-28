Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi, Manipuri dancer, calls Padma Shri a “matter of luck”

Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi, a renowned Manipuri classical dancer, expressed her gratitude and joy after being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

In a heartfelt statement, she attributed her recognition to “luck,” adding, “I am very happy after listening to this. It’s a matter of luck that I am receiving this award.”

The government announced the Padma Awards, one of India’s highest civilian honors, on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. These awards, established in 1954, annually honor individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields of public service.

The awards have three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, with each recognizing different levels of distinguished service.

Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi hails from the Imphal West district in Manipur. She began her journey in classical dance at a very young age. Under the guidance of renowned gurus, her extraordinary talent has earned her international acclaim. Her recognition with the Padma Shri further highlights her dedication to preserving and promoting Manipuri dance on the global stage.

The Padma Awards come from the recommendations of a committee led by the Cabinet Secretary. This includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and several eminent individuals. These recommendations then go to the Prime Minister and President of India for final approval.

This year’s Padma Shri recipients include a diverse group of individuals from various fields. Along with Suryamukhi, other honorees include celebrated sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, calligraphy artist Achyut Ramchandra Palav, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, comedian Ashok Laxman Saraf, classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, among others.