Met Gala 2024: Reawakening fashion’s sleeping beauties

What’s in store for the 2024 Met Gala? The Met Gala has long been synonymous with the pinnacle of fashion, but what’s its essence? The gala is a prestigious event held to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan, a black-tie affair that graces the first Monday of May each year.

Attendees highly covet an invitation to this pinnacle of glamour, dedicated to fashion. It attracts luminaries from film, fashion, theater, music, business, politics, social media, and sports. This year’s Met Gala, slated for May 6th, promises to be a celebration of avant-garde fashion.

Every year, the Met Gala features a thematic exhibition, debuting the finest fashionable curation from various eras, locales, and artists. Attendees will have to adhere to a changing dress code. Last year’s theme and dress code honored ‘Karl Lagerfeld,’ the renowned designer of Chanel, Fendi, and his eponymous label. This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The exhibition promises to be intricate, showcasing approximately 250 pieces spanning four centuries, including some delicate dresses on the brink of decay. Among the featured designers are Schiaparelli, Givenchy, and Dior. Archival pieces, like Charles Frederik Worth’s 1877 ball gown, will be on display using technology such as AI and CGI. The notion of decaying dresses inspired the theme of transient nature, reflected in the night’s dress code: ‘The Garden of Time,’ a nod to J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story.

Curated around the themes of land, sky, and sea as a tribute to the natural world, this year’s exhibition promises to captivate. Co-chaired by Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, along with Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, the event is sure to dazzle.

What breathtaking looks and unforgettable moments will the 2024 Met Gala bring? Only time will tell, as we await, as always, to pass judgment from the comfort of our couches in our pajamas.