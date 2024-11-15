Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Fable’ wins best film at Leeds Film Festival, UK

Manoj Bajpayee’s latest film, ‘The Fable’, directed by Raam Reddy, has captured the international spotlight by winning the Best Film award at the prestigious Leeds International Film Festival in the UK.

Backed by Oscar-winning production house Sikhya Entertainment, the film’s recent win marks a notable milestone for Indian cinema on the global stage.

The 38th Leeds International Film Festival, renowned for its Academy Award qualification status, screened nearly 250 films this year. Raam Reddy, who was present for the UK premiere, expressed his excitement, calling Leeds an “incredible festival” with “heartfelt curation.”

According to Reddy, ‘The Fable’ received an engaging audience response, which was rewarding for the entire team. He dedicated the award to his collaborators, emphasizing their sustained passion and effort over the years in bringing the film to life.

The storyline of ‘The Fable’ revolves around a family living on a serene orchard estate, whose lives are disrupted by a series of mysterious events.

The film stars Bajpayee in the role of Dev, alongside an impressive cast that includes Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome, and Hiral Sidhu. The ensemble cast, combined with Reddy’s unique style, which blends magical realism with authentic storytelling, has struck a chord with viewers worldwide.

Manoj Bajpayee, one of India’s most respected actors, shared his happiness over the film’s success and his personal journey with ‘The Fable’. He credited Reddy’s visionary direction and praised his co-stars for their extraordinary talent.

“Winning the Best Film award at Leeds is a proud moment for Indian cinema,” Bajpayee stated. He hopes the film continues to touch audiences worldwide, just as it has in Leeds and other festivals.

Executive producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, also shared her excitement. Kapoor, who has previously achieved international acclaim, described the win as a “testament to Raam Reddy’s vision and Manoj Bajpayee’s remarkable performance.”

She noted the importance of magical realism in the film and expressed hope for its continued success, believing that ‘The Fable’ represents a new era for Indian stories on the world stage.

Before its success at Leeds, ‘The Fable’ had a celebrated premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival in 2024 and won the Special Jury Prize at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.