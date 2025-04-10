Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee reunite for a horror-comedy

Ram Gopal Varma gave Manoj Bajpayee the iconic role of Bhiku Matre in ‘Satya.’ The duo has also delivered hits like ‘Kaun’ and ‘Shool.’ Now, years later, the actor and the director are reuniting. Together, they are going to venture waters they have never entered before- horror comedy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varma announced reuniting with Bajpayee for a spine-chilling, horror-comedy.

Taking to X, Ram Gopal Varma announced his next, ‘Police Station Mein Bhoot’ with Manoj Bajpayee. With the collaboration, the two will venture into the genre of horror-comedy, a terrain they have never charted before. On the microblogging site, the filmmaker also spilt details about the concept of the slated film.

Advertisement

Varma penned, “After SATYA, KAUN and SHOOL I am thrilled to announce, me and @BajpayeeManoj are once again teaming up for a HORROR COMEDY. A genre which neither of us did I have done horror, gangster, romantic, political dramas, adventure capers, thrillers etc but never a HORROR COMEDY. The film is titled POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT. Tag line: You Can’t Kill The Dead. Concept: We run to the police when scared, but where will the police run to, when they get scared?”

Advertisement

After SATYA, KAUN and SHOOL I am thrilled to announce , me and @BajpayeeManoj are once again teaming up for a HORROR COMEDY a genre which neither of us did I have done horror , gangster, romantic , political dramas , adventure capers, thrillers etc but never a HORROR COMEDY… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 9, 2025



He added, “STORY IDEA: After a deadly encounter killin, a POLICE STATION becomes a HAUNTED STATION making all the COPS run in FEAR to escape the GHOSTS of the GANGSTERS. With cutting-edge VFX, spine-chilling horror effects, POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT will be A FUN FILLED film that will TERRIFY YOU.”

Meanwhile, a few months back, Varma expressed regret over going off-track following ‘Satya’ and ‘Rangeela.’ Promising a comeback, he announced his next title, ‘Syndicate.’ Touted as a hard-boiled crime saga, the film will hinge upon blood-churning horrors- these are not supernatural but very human. He claims that the film is futuristic not because of its setting. However, it is because it will be something that can transpire anytime in the future, maybe the very next day.

Also Read: Om Puri’s first wife reveals he had an affair while she was pregnant

On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee is currently gearing up for his final bow as Sreekanth Tiwari with the final season of ‘The Family Man.’