“Only Man Can Be the Most Terrifying Animal”: Ram Gopal Varma announces crime saga ‘Syndicate’

Ram Gopal Varma, the creator of the blockbuster crime film ‘Satya’ has decided to wash away his ‘cinema sins’. He plans to do this with his new crime saga ‘Syndicate’. He recently expressed his regret over going astray following the success of ‘Satya’ and ‘Rangeela’. Now, the filmmaker promises a dedicated and solid comeback with his new project. Touted as a hard-boiled crime saga, the film will hinge upon blood-churning horrors- these are not supernatural but very human. He claims that the film is futuristic not because of its setting. However, it is because it will be something that can transpire anytime in the future, maybe the very next day.

Taking to X, the filmmaker shared the idea behind his ambitious passion project, his next brainchild- ‘Syndicate.’ He writes, “In CONTINUATION to my CONFESSION note on SATYA film, I DECIDED to make the BIGGEST film ever. The film is called SYNDICATE. It’s about a terrifying organisation which threatens the very EXISTENCE of INDIA.”

He then gave examples of the various criminal organisations and gangs. These flourished in the 70s and were successfully taken down. Moreover, he also referenced the BLACK SEPTEMBER, the 9/11 attacks that shook the world. The filmmaker acknowledged that while there have been no organisations in the recent past, the intense polarisation makes way for a new group.

“There has been no notable criminal organisation since the last 10 to 15 years in India. But right now the intense polarisation between various in the country makes the timing ripe for a new kind of criminal organisation to rise. But unlike the organisations of the past, this new organisation joins forces from various groups including POLICING AGENCIES, POLITICOS, ULTRA RICH BUSINESS MEN and also the MILITARY thus making it a SYNDICATE.

Talking about his project, he pens, “SYNDICATE is a futuristic story not set in the far away future. But what can happen even tomorrow or next week. For example, the entire world woke up to AL QAEDA on September 11th 2001, but did not know its existence even on September 10th.”

Ram Gopal Varma also shared the primary idea on which his film will be based. “SYNDICATE will be a very SCARY FILM not due to any supernatural elements. But because it will SCARILY expose, what HORRORS HUMAN BEINGS CAN DO. The film will deeply dwell into the cyclical nature of crime and terror proving that while we have our victories, the DARK TRUTH is that CRIME and TERROR NEVER DIE. THEY KEEP COMING BACK IN MORE DEADLIER FORMS.”

The filmmaker will reveal the cast and other details soon. Meanwhile, with his note, Ram Gopal Varma promises to create an era-defining crime thriller. His last directorial was the Telugu film, ‘Vyuham.’

