Aiyaary turns 7: Sidharth Malhotra drops an emotional bombshell

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he celebrated seven years of ‘Aiyaary’, a thriller that hit theaters in 2018.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Sidharth expressed gratitude for being part of the project, calling it a “special one.”

“7 years since #Aiyaary! This film was a special one, and I’m grateful to have been a part of it. Huge thanks to @neerajpofficial, @bajpayee.manoj, @rakulpreet, @naseeruddin49, @anupampkher, and the entire team for making it such a great experience!” he wrote.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Aiyaary’ was an action-packed thriller featuring a stellar cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anupam Kher. The film followed Major Jai Bakshi (played by Sidharth), a promising young officer who goes rogue after uncovering sensitive information.

His mentor, Colonel Abhay Singh (Manoj Bajpayee), is then tasked with bringing him back. Inspired by real-life controversies like the Adarsh Housing Society scam, the film explored themes of power, corruption, and loyalty within the Indian military system.

When ‘Aiyaary’ released, it received mixed reactions from critics—while Manoj Bajpayee’s performance got wide appreciation, some found the plot too complex. However, over the years, the film has found its own audience.

After his action-packed role in ‘Yodha’, where he starred alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, Sidharth is gearing up for his next project, ‘Param Sundari’, produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film will see him share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor, marking another exciting chapter in his career.