Sourav Ganguly to make surprise cameo in ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’? Here’s what we know

Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly might be making his acting debut in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’. While there’s no official confirmation yet, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s cryptic response at the trailer launch event in Kolkata has sparked speculation.

When asked if Ganguly would appear in the show, Pandey simply smiled and said, “As far as Sourav is concerned… keep looking.”

Advertisement

That one-liner was enough to send fans into a frenzy, hinting at a possible surprise cameo by the ‘Prince of Kolkata’ himself.

Advertisement

Set to premiere on March 20, ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ is the second installment in Pandey’s ‘Khakee’ series, following the success of ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ in 2022. This time, the story shifts to early 2000s Kolkata, where an IPS officer battles crime, corruption, and political influence in the city’s underbelly.

Pandey, who was born and raised in Kolkata, said his personal connection to the city inspired the choice of setting. “There was a personal bias,” he admitted.

The series boasts a powerhouse cast, bringing together some of Bengali cinema’s finest talents. Jeet plays IPS Arjun Maitra, the officer at the heart of the story, while Prosenjit Chatterjee takes on the role of politician Barun Roy. Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Chitrangada Singh, and Ritwik Bhowmik are also part of the ensemble.

Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, the show promises a gripping mix of action, politics, and power struggles — all set against the backdrop of Kolkata’s complex socio-political landscape.

So, mark your calendars for March 20 — and maybe keep an eye out for Dada!