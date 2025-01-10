Kangana Ranaut offers Karan Johar a movie: “I’ll give him a good role”

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is making waves once again, this time with an exciting offer for filmmaker Karan Johar.

While promoting her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ on the popular singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, Kangana extended a warm invitation to KJo, suggesting that they collaborate on a project together.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut was candid about her desire to work with the Karan Johar, offering him a substantial role in a movie she would direct.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry to say, but Karan sir should do a movie with me. I’ll give him a very good role, and I’ll make a very good film. It won’t be a typical mother-in-law versus daughter-in-law drama, nor just a PR exercise. It will be a proper film, with a meaningful role for him,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

In addition to this offer, Kangana recently addressed the changes made to her film ‘Emergency’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, which explores the turbulent period of the Emergency in 1970s India, underwent some cuts as per the CBFC’s mandate.

While Kangana admitted that, as a director, she would have preferred the film to remain in its original form, she respected the Board’s decision.

Speaking to IANS, she explained, “I would have liked the full version to released, but with the cuts, there is no issue. The film was never meant to mock anyone. The cuts mostly removed certain historical episodes, but it doesn’t affect the overall story. The core message of the film, which is patriotism, remains intact.”