Manisha Rani’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey highlights

The excitement is building as Bigg Boss OTT’s grand finale approaches, with fans eagerly awaiting the winner. Manisha Rani is a strong contender for the trophy. Let’s take a look at some key moments from Manisha Rani’s Bigg Boss OTT journey.

In one episode, Manisha asked Bebika about lunch plans, but Bebika insisted on cooking for herself, causing a heated exchange. Manisha, as the house captain, reminded Bebika of her authority, leading to a tense moment. Later, Manisha became emotional and other contestants comforted her.

In another incident, Manisha’s playful interactions with Elvish raised concerns with his girlfriend. Manisha clarified that it was all in good fun and explained that she values their friendship. Despite her words of clarification, a misunderstanding arose.

On one of the episodes, Salman Khan confronted Manisha Rani with a video clip where she confidently discussed not being eliminated. This reality check left her contemplating her position on the show. Salman went on to call her over confident.

When film director Mahesh Bhatt visited as a guest, he warmly greeted Manisha, who touched his feet as a sign of respect. However, an incident occurred when Mahesh tried to reciprocate, leading to criticism from fans.

During an episode, Manisha openly discussed fellow contestant Jiya Shankar’s connection with Abhishek Malhan, a fellow contestant. Surprisingly, Abhishek declared his love for Manisha, catching her off guard. While this heartfelt moment touched her, others had been speculating about Jiya and Abhishek’s potential relationship.

As the grand finale draws near, fans are buzzing with anticipation for the conclusion of Bigg Boss OTT. Manisha Rani’s Bigg Boss journey has been marked by emotions, unexpected twists, and interpersonal dynamics that have kept viewers engaged.