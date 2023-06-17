On the much awaited reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani, a well-known social media influencer from Bihar, is poised to enthral fans with her distinctive blend of Bihari swag and cultivated intelligence.

Manisha Rani, who was born and raised in Bihar, exemplifies the vivacious spirit of her native region. She effortlessly exudes the essence of Bihari swag with her attractive personality and contagious enthusiasm. Manisha proudly displays the diverse cultural traditions of Bihar via her attire and demeanour. She wants to challenge misconceptions and promote the diversity and richness of her culture by participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and bringing attention to her lesser-known culture.

Growing up in Bihar, she witnessed the value placed on education and knowledge in her community. She hopes to show through her large social media following that intelligence can be developed through a variety of life events and interactions, and that one’s upbringing greatly influences their intellectual development.



Manisha Rani’s Career



Bihar-born Manisha Rani is a well-known online personality. Manisha has a large following on social media and was most recently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. She holds a business degree and is from Mungar in Bihar. She began her career as a dancer and has also dabbled in modelling and lip syncing. Manisha is a YouTuber who rose to fame because of her TikTok videos.

Manisha Rani has appeared on Dance India Dance before, but it was her social media posts in Bhojpuri that first gained her notoriety. On Instagram and YouTube, she is followed by more than 4 million people. She has a reputation for speaking truth to power, much like Archana Gautam. She is renowned for speaking her mind, like Shehnaaz.

Manisha has long wished to take part in Bigg Boss. She was actually considered a “wild card” entrance the previous year, but it didn’t work out. Manisha relocated to Mumbai from Bihar the previous year. She has attended numerous events as a social media celebrity. She also attended this month’s IIFA awards presentation in Abu Dhabi as a special guest.



Manisha Rani will have more opportunities to display her skills and personality thanks to her official participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Millions of fans eagerly anticipate seeing her Bihari swag and brains on screen with Salman Khan as the show’s presenter.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be the internet debut of the Dabangg star, who will host it. Along with Manisha, the show also stars Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife, television actor Avinash Sachdev, and a few more well-known figures from Bollywood and social media.