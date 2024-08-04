Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor praise Anil Kapoor as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ host

The finale of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ brought not just drama, but also accolades for its host, Anil Kapoor. Making his debut as the show’s anchor, Kapoor received high praise from Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, who dubbed him the “youngest and fittest host” in the show’s history.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, stars of the upcoming movie ‘Stree 2’, graced the final episode with their presence. They didn’t hold back in expressing their admiration for Kapoor, highlighting his youthful energy and impressive physical fitness. This isn’t the first time Kapoor’s fitness has turned heads; previously, actor Vicky Kaushal had also commended Kapoor’s dedication to staying in shape during his guest appearance on the show.

Beyond the realm of reality TV, Kapoor’s commitment to fitness has drawn praise from various quarters. Rory Millikin, producer of the documentary series ‘Rennervations’, couldn’t resist commenting on Kapoor’s photo, likening his physique to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s.

Anil Kapoor’s debut as the host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has been met with widespread approval from both viewers and fans alike. His decades-long experience in the entertainment industry brought a seasoned touch to the show, while his infectious energy resonated well with the audience.

Looking ahead, Kapoor is gearing up for his role in ‘Subedaar’, a collaboration with director Suresh Triveni. Additionally, there are rumors circulating about his potential involvement in YRF’s spy universe, hinting at exciting projects on the horizon for the versatile actor.

As the curtains close on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Anil Kapoor’s stint as host has left an indelible mark, proving once again that age is just a number for this Bollywood icon.