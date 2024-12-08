Malaika Arora steals the show with AP Dhillon at Mumbai concert

Mumbaikars got to witness an unforgettable evening on Saturday as Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon took the stage for a live concert. The show, held in Mumbai, was even more memorable when Bollywood star Malaika Arora joined AP Dhillon on stage for an impromptu performance.

The chemistry between AP Dhillon and Malaika Arora had the crowd buzzing, with the duo sharing an affectionate hug and even dancing together, sparking a flurry of viral videos and photos across social media.

The concert also featured performances by other talented artists, including Nikita Gandhi and Wahzir In The Hood, adding to the vibrant energy of the evening.

However, it was the surprise collaboration between AP Dhillon and Malaika Arora that stole the spotlight, captivating fans and amplifying the excitement of the night.

The live show in Mumbai was just one stop on Dhillon’s much-anticipated India tour. His next performance is ready for New Delhi on December 14, and the tour will conclude in Chandigarh on December 21.

This tour is especially significant for Dhillon, who has expressed immense gratitude for the love and support from his Indian fans. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, he shared, “I’ve been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LET’S GO!”

The tour marks Dhillon’s second visit to India, following his debut tour in 2021. Known for hits like “Majhail” and “Brown Munde,” Dhillon’s music has topped both the UK Asian and Billboard charts, earning him a dedicated following. Along with his label-mates Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon, and Gminxr, Dhillon continues to make waves in the music world under the banner of Run-Up Records.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to his remaining shows as the energy and excitement surrounding his performances continue to build.