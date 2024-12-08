Aamir Khan teases epic trio: Shah Rukh, Salman, and he could finally unite for a film!

Aamir Khan recently sparked excitement among Bollywood fans by revealing that he, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan have discussed the possibility of starring together in a film.

The actor, who was honored at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, shared this revelation during his appearance at the event.

Speaking candidly, Aamir Khan explained that about six months ago, he brought up the idea of the three Khans collaborating on a project.

Advertisement

“It would be really sad if the three of us didn’t do a film together,” Aamir recalled telling his two fellow superstars.

Shah Rukh and Salman, according to Aamir, were immediately on board with the idea, agreeing that it would be an exciting venture. While the trio has yet to find the perfect script, they are all hopeful about making the collaboration happen soon.

Aamir emphasized that the success of such a project hinges on the right story, and all three actors are eagerly awaiting the perfect opportunity to come together on screen.

“We are all looking forward to it,” Aamir added, fueling anticipation among fans who have long dreamt of seeing the iconic trio team up.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan’s most recent project, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, a remake of ‘Forrest Gump’, did not receive the expected reception at the box office. However, the actor has his next project, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, in the pipeline, where Genelia D’Souza is reportedly going to play a key role.

The Red Sea Film Festival, which runs from December 5 to 14, has been a major celebration of international cinema, drawing stars and filmmakers from around the globe.

Alongside Aamir Khan, Bollywood’s Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hollywood icons like Will Smith, Vin Diesel, and Spike Lee were also in attendance, making the event a star-studded affair.