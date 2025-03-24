Malika Arora shows back stage drama of ‘Hip Hop India Season 2’

Malaika Arora and Remo D’Souza have taken on the judges’ mantle in the second season of the dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India Season 2’.

As the show is streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon MX Player, Malaika decided to treat the fans with some ‘backstage drama’ from the show.

The photos dropped on her IG feature the diva in a bodycon black dress, styled with a matching jacket, red heels, and a groovy neckpiece. Accompanying her was fellow judge, Remo posing in a baggy blue denim, white t-shirt, and black jacket. We could also see actor and choreographer Raghav Juyal in the images posing with Malaika and Remo.

Posting the snaps on Instagram, the diva wrote, “Lights, camera, and dhaar sara backstage drama!”

The latest season of the dance reality show will be hosted by Manisha Rani and Wicked Sunny.

Talking about his return as the judge for season two of the dance reality drama, Remo shared, “Hip-hop goes much beyond dance – it’s raw, real, and rebellious. Season 1 set the tone, but trust me, Season 2 is on another level altogether. I’m stoked to return as a judge and witness India’s best talent step up their game. I can’t wait to see the new wave of dancers who are ready to own the floor.”

Thrilled to join the show as a judge, Malaika added, “Hip-hop is fearless, bold, and ever-evolving, and that’s exactly what this season represents. The talent, this time around, is absolutely mind-blowing, and audiences are in for an adrenaline rush like never before! I’m super excited to be a part of this season and to witness these incredible dancers push their boundaries with their energy, passion, and dedication.”

Additionally, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, shared, “Hip Hop India has been an absolute game-changer for hip-hop culture in India. This season, we’ve gone deeper into the underground scene, bringing forward dancers who live and breathe hip-hop. Expect high-voltage performances, inspiring stories, and a competition that will redefine what it means to own the stage.”