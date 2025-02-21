Arjun Kapoor talks about the ‘ideal relationship’ following break-up with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were in a long relationship and gave couple goals to several netizens. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018. The duo made their relationship official on Instagram in 2019. The duo was often spotted together and they shared their shared moments of bliss on social media. Soon after they parted ways, Malaika lost her father. Despite their breakup, Arjun was there by her side to honour their emotional bond. The couple’s split got further traction after Arjun Kapoor confirmed his relationship status at a Diwali bash. Now, in a recent conversation, the ‘Singham Again’ actor opened up about the idea of an ‘ideal relationship.’

In his conversation with News18 Showsha, Arjun Kapoor said, “Jo de uska bhi bhala, jo na de uska bhi bhala.” He also talked about his expectations from his future relationship and iterated on the importance of being comfortable in each other’s silences. “What I want from love today is someone to share my silences with and that’s very important. Even if you’re in two different spaces, you can still be connected without having to speak all the time. The idea is to share things without even realising it.”

He added, “There has to be comfort and ease. You should look forward to going back and spending time with your person after finishing the day. Love doesn’t mean staying together with the person all the time. You should be wanting to genuinely build your life with them. It’s necessary for two people to understand each other’s professions too.”

Recently, at the trailer launch event of his film ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi,’ he revealed his marriage plans. “If there is anything, I will let you all know. Today is about discussing the film and celebrating it. And I have to talk about the film. I think I have allowed enough conversations and chatter about my personal life whenever I’ve been comfortable, and when the time was right. For me, right now, let me celebrate being my husband’s wife. And when the time comes to talk about my wife, we will talk about it at the right moment.:

On the work front, Arjun’s latest film, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ released on February 21. The title also stars Bhumi Pendekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

