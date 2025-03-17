Malaika Arora reprimands juvenile contestant for making lewd gestures towards her

Malaika Arora has delivered some of the most hit dance numbers of Bollywood, from ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ to ‘Munni.’ The actress often judges dance reality shows. Currently, Malaika is part of the judging panel of Hip Hop India Season 2. In a clip going viral on social media, the actress is reprimanding a 16-year-old boy. Malaika called him out after he made lewd gestures towards her while performing. The act made her uncomfortable and she decided to school the young boy.

During the show, a young contestant, directed suggestive gestures towards Malaika Arora while performing. This made her visibly uncomfortable. To make things, right, she decided to scold the boy and the clip of the same is going viral on social media.

In the clip, fans can see Malaika reprimanding the 16-year-old boy, demanding his mother’s phone number. She expressed her astonishment and called out his audacious and questionable behaviour. “He is winking. He is giving flying kisses” noting the contestant’s juvenile age. Not just Malaika, but the behaviour also sparked outrage from other contestants.

In the clip, other contestants note that Malaika’s reaction was right. They emphasised the boy’s young age and questioned his behaviour in front of the actress. The contestants lauded Malaika taking a moment to scold the boy. After the video went viral on social media, several users stood by her and criticised the inappropriate behaviour of the contestant.

Over the years, Malaika Arora has given several super-hit dance numbers. She also judged several dance shows including ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.’ Apart from her professional life, her personal life often becomes a topic of scrutiny for fans. Following her split with Arbaaz Khan, her relationship with Arjun Kapoor attracted a lot of public attention.