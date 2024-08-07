Lisa and Rosalía drop release date for ‘New Woman’ collab

Following Lisa teasing the BLINKS (the BLACKPINK fandom) and LILLIES (Lisa’s fandom) with a video with lyrics featuring a Spanish touch, fans speculated a brewing collaboration. While fans of the global icons were brimming with anticipation, on Tuesday, the BLACKPINK icon Lisa and Spanish pop star Rosalía announced their upcoming collaborative single titled “New Woman” which is poised to release on August 15.

Both artists shared the single’s release date on Instagram in a collaborative post with the accompanying cover art for the track. The poster features both stars sitting on lawn chairs while staring into the camera while wearing trendy sunglasses. Rosalía sported a furry pink coat, while Lisa opted for a sporty look wearing a black leather corset and a white jacket paired with a white skirt.

Fans of the global music icons started speculating about the Rosalía andLisa collaboration after the BLACKPINK sensation shared a snippet of the track earlier this week. The video featured the Spanglish lyric: “Bangin’ it, bangin’ it, wanna crack these walls/Bangin’ it, bangin’ it, wanna echo through the halls/Pullin’ up, fresh face, brand new día.”

The collaboration between the duo doesn’t come as a surprise as both have always publicly shared their admiration for each other. During an interview with Radio Disney México in March 2022, the Spanish songstress described herself as a fan of the K-pop icon and expressed an interest in a collaboration. “I love Lisa. I’m a fan of hers,” said Rosalía. “To me, I love her. She dances so well and is so talented.”

Moreover, in May 2022, Lisa also showered praises for the Spanish star during BLACKPINK’s cover story interview with Rolling Stone. Lisa has said, “Rosalía is so cool. She has her own Spanish culture, that’s inside her person, that influences her music. I’m curious to know how much I can expand what I do. Music-wise, dance-wise, I feel like I still have to learn more.”

The teasers follow the K-pop icon’s comeback with her solo track ‘ROCKSTAR.’ The K-pop idol has been achieving immense success with the comeback track which debuted at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200, along with the track becoming LISA’s first-ever No. 1 hit on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. The singer has also bagged 4 VMA nominations for the track. On the other hand, Rosalía hasn’t released any tracks since her Bjork collab “Oral” and one-off single “Tuya” last year.