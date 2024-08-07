BTS rapper Suga apologizes after scooter incident while under influence

BTS rapper Suga was found driving an electric scooter while being under alcohol influence which led to the revocation of his licence. Following the incident, the K-pop idol issued a personal apology to the BTS fandom, dubbed the ARMY for drinking and driving. He acknowledged that even though no individual was harmed or property was damaged, he administered complete responsibility agreeing that there are no excuses.

Taking to Weverse, Suga aka Min Yoongi penned a lengthy note revealing the details of the incident. He acknowledged that he violated traffic laws. Suga revealed that while setting up his electric scooter near his house, he took a tumble, following which a police officer did his breathalyzer test. When found that he was driving under alcohol influence, his license was revoked, and he was fined.

Penning the apology, the BTS sensation wrote, “Hello. This is Suga. It is with a very heavy and apologetic heart that I have to come to you with such disappointment. After drinking at dinner last night, I rode home on an electric kickboard. I violated road traffic laws without realising that I was not allowed to use an electric kickboard while drunk due to the simple thought that it was a short distance away.”

After detailing the incident and taking responsibility for his actions, the BTS member apologised writing, “I apologise to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future.”

BTS label BigHit Music also apologised for the band member’s carelessness stating that, as a social service agent during his military service, Suga is ready to accept any disciplinary actions from his place of work for causing a social disturbance. They assured that they will take greater care to ensure that such an incident does not repeat itself in the future. For the unversed, the rapper is currently serving his mandatory military service along with five other bandmates. The oldest member of the septet, Jin, was discharged a while back after he completed his service.

