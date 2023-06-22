Like Adipurush, another Ramayana adaptation ‘Ram Baan’ was criticised in a similar fashion

Adipurush is getting criticised by many and people are not liking the dialogues or even the star cast. Interestingly, this is not the first time that the adaptation of Ramayana has hurt people’s religious sentiments. About 75 years before Adipurush’s release another adaptation of Ramayana titled Ram Baan was called an insult to the Ramayana.

The Ramayana triology.

After the success of Bharat Milap in 1942 and Ram Raja in 1943, film-maker Vijay Bhatt made Ram Baan in 1948 starring the same actors Prem Adip and Shobana Samrath. This film was said to be the worst adaptation of Ramayana.

Although all three films were big box office hits, but Ram Baan created controversy when the Film India magazine editor called it, “the worst Ramayan and adaptation”.

Hurting religious sentiments this film was criticised by many people. According to reviews of critics, the film as a depiction of Ramayan failed as the cast’s performance and poor dialogues were totally hated.

Calling Prem Adib unfit to play Ram, the viewers also criticised eight months-pregnant Shobana as Sita. Everyone was concerned that the young audience might think Sita was pregnant during the exile because of Shobana’s casting.

Chandramohan portrayal of Ravana was also criticised by many critics, and the film was accused of having a bad portrayal as well as ridiculous dialogues. Despite the claim that it disrespects Ram and Sita and insults Hindus, Ram Baan was a big box office hit and earned a lot of money.