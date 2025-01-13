‘Squid Game’ star Gong Yoo and ‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo unite

One of the biggest and most tantalising pairings of K-dramas is finally coming to fruition. ‘Goblin’ star Gong Yoo and ‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo are teaming up for a new drama titled ‘Slowly but Intensely.’ The two actors are pioneers of Korean Entertainment and have significantly contributed to the Hallyu. Their pairing is making waves of excitement and fans can’t help but be in a frenzy.

On January 13, Star News reported that the show went on floors on Sunday after months of speculations. The drama is also starring Kim Seol-Hyun, Lee Ha-Nee and Kim Jeong-Woo. Meanwhile, it was previously titled ‘Show Business.’ Ace screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung is going to pen the awaited drama. Hee Kyung has delivered multiple hits like ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love,’ ‘Dear My Friends,’ and ‘Our Blues’ among others. Notably, Song Hye Kyo previously collaborated with writer Noh Hee Kyung for two popular dramas. These include the 2008 series ‘Worlds Within’ and the 2013 drama ‘That Winter, The Wind Blows.’ ‘Slowly but Intensely’ marks their third project together.

The upcoming drama reminisces the 1960s and 1970s and depicts realistic scenes of people in the broadcasting industry. It will delve deep into the lives of stars on stage and the people behind the curtains who are the star makers. The fresh pairing of the two stars against a riveting period narrative has set the expectations high from the slated release. Meanwhile, recently, Song Hye Kyo revealed that she has cut her hair into a bob for the drama. She recently appeared on the YouTube channel “Fairy Jaehyung” and teased fans. “I cut my hair for my next project. It is a project by writer Noh Hee Kyung. The story is set in the ’60s and ’70s.”

While Gong Yoo, is going to present a powerful chemistry with Song Hye Kyo, he is also reuniting with director Lee Yoon Jung. ‘Slowly but Intensely’ marks their second collaboration as they previously worked together on the MBC drama ‘Coffee Prince.’ Meanwhile, fans have started flooding social media expressing their excitement and anticipation.

‘Slowly but Intensely’ is aiming to wrap up the filming in the first half of the year and is in talks to be released on Netflix as a 22-episode series.