Why Lata Mangeshkar had a Relapse of Stage Fright: Explains Sonu Nigam

One of the major tributes to late Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Naam Reh Jaayega,’ has drawn attention from all sides, with famous figures from the music business raising their voices in tribute to the ‘Queen of Singing.’ For Indians, reliving the occasion through the legendary singer’s captivating and everlasting melodies is a fantastic experience.

‘Naam Reh Jayegaa’ is a gift to the millions of lovers who will cherish their memories of the ‘Nightingale of India’ forever. Her voice has always brought credit to our country and transcended borders.

Popular singer, Sonu Nigam, described one such experience when Lata Ji performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London. “Lataji was a little taken aback when she was offered the chance to perform in the Royal Albert Hall. It was one of the most prominent venues in the world, and performing there was a source of pride for any singer. The first Indian vocalist to play at the Royal Albert Hall was Lataji. It was a privilege not only for her but for all Indians”, Sonu Nigam stated.

Sonu Nigam and Javed Ali even gave a story of why Lataji was and always will be a legend.

“There was a huge concert at Royal Albert Hall, London where Lataji was supposed to perform and Dilip Saab was supposed to introduce her. As soon as Dilip Saab introduce her Lataji came on stage without slippers. When Dilip Kumar saw this, he told Lataji that this is England, it is cold you may get sick but lataji refused and said I never sing a song wearing slippers as for me it is a prayer.” said Javed Ali and Sonu Nigam

Eighteen of India’s biggest singers, including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal, and Anwes Every Sunday at 7 p.m., each episode airs on Star Plus. Gajendra Singh is the show’s creator and director.