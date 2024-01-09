Prasoon Joshi and Sonu Nigam mourn the loss of Ustad Rashid Khan

Renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi expressed profound sorrow on X (formerly Twitter) over the untimely demise of Hindustani classical maestro Ustad Rashid Khan. In a heartfelt post, Joshi lamented the irreparable loss to the world of music, describing Rashid Khan as a dear friend, legend, and a divine voice that resonated with listeners. He shared a poignant picture of their camaraderie, both donned in black t-shirts, with Joshi affectionately placing his hand on Rashid’s shoulder, underscoring the deep bond they shared.

Accompanying the photo, Joshi posted a video eulogizing Ustad Rashid Khan’s unique ability to sing from the depths of his existence. He praised the late maestro as an unparalleled treasure and concluded the video with a poignant note, “What can I say Rashid bhai? We are all coming to meet you there. Aise nahin chhodenge aapko” (We won’t leave you like this). The emotional tribute reflected the profound impact Rashid Khan had on those fortunate enough to witness his performances.

Meanwhile, singer Sonu Nigam, expressing his grief on Instagram, referred to Ustad Rashid Khan as his dear respected elder brother and the pride of classical music in India. Overwhelmed with sadness, Nigam questioned the solitary departure of such a monumental figure and conveyed his wishes for the maestro to attain a high place in heaven. He concluded with a heartfelt message, “You’ll be missed always. Om Shanti.”

Advertisement

The heartfelt tributes from both Prasoon Joshi and Sonu Nigam underscore the deep respect and admiration that Ustad Rashid Khan commanded in the realm of Hindustani classical music. As the music fraternity mourns his loss, these tributes serve as poignant reminders of the indelible mark he leaves on the hearts of those who cherished his artistry.