‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ team visits the National War Memorial to pay homage to India’s martyrs!

Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is releasing on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival and the audience can not wait to witness how the journey of Laal Singh Chaddha unfolds.

Ahead of its release, the team of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ including Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and director Advait Chandan visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi to pay homage to India’s martyrs.

Not many are aware that Mona Singh’s late father Jasbir Singh was a retired colonel in the Indian Army and she along with the team of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ holds Indian Army with honour and high regards.