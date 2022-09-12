Kriti Sanon start taking acting workshops & language coaching for her next

Kriti Sanon is taking her part in the Action Drama to be directed by Anurag Kashyap very seriously.

She is leaving no stone unturned. Under the guidance of the ace director, Kashyap, Kriti has already embarked upon acting workshops and dialogue and language coaching for her next.

According to close sources, it’s one of the most Bad-Ass female characters that’s ever been written in Hindi Cinema by Kashyap. The source adds “it’s an extremely emotional film and the vengeance unleashed by the Kriti’s character is like never seen before on screen. It is absolute brute Raw power”.

Actor Nikhil Dwivedi who had turned Producer with another multi-women drama “Veere Di Wedding” and had struck Gold with it at the Box Office is producing the said film.

It was rumored that the said film is a remake of the cult Hollywood Film, Kill Bill but the director Anurag Kashyap has always denied it. “it is an original” was his cryptic reply when asked. The shooting of the film starts in Nov 2022.