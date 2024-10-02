Korean dramas and shows releasing in October 2024

As October rolls in a cutesy way, fans of Korean entertainment have a delightful array of shows and films to look forward to. With a mix of romance, drama, and thrilling crime stories, this month’s lineup promises to keep audiences entertained. Here’s a closer look at the exciting new releases hitting screens soon.

Spice Up Our Love

Kicking off the month is Spice Up Our Love, a romantic fantasy Korean series. It will release on TVING on October 3, 2024. Created by Kim Hye-young, this series is a spin-off of the beloved drama No Gain No Love. It centers around a charming love story between a CEO and a dietician, promising an engaging mix of romance and humor. Fans can catch it on Amazon Prime Video in select regions as well.

Lee Sang-yi and Han Ji-hyun lead the cast, bringing their characters’ chemistry to life. The combination of a powerful business persona and a caring dietician sets the stage for a romantic narrative.

My Merry Marriage

Next up is My Merry Marriage, a Korean family drama premiering on KBS1 on October 7, 2024. Scheduled to air every Monday to Friday at 20:30 KST, this show delves into the intricate dynamics of marriage. By exploring themes of divorce, remarriage, and single life, it aims to resonate with viewers across generations.

The series features a talented ensemble, including Park Ha-na, Park Sang-nam, Kim Sa-kwon, Lee Yeon-doo, Park Tam-hee, and Lee Eun-hyung. With a focus on the true meaning of happiness, expect a heartfelt journey that elicits both empathy and laughter.

Family by Choice

Arriving shortly after is Korean series Family by Choice, which premieres on JTBC on October 9, 2024. This series is based on the popular Chinese drama Go Ahead and will air every Wednesday at 20:50 KST.

It revolves around two men and a woman who form a close-knit family during their teenage years. After a decade apart, they reunite, sparking reflections on their shared past and the bonds they’ve forged.

Featuring Hwang In-youp as Kim San-ha and Jung Chae-yeon as Yoon Joo-won, the series depicts nostalgia and growth.

Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard

On October 10, 2024, Korean drama Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard will make its debut on TVING. This crime thriller legal drama, a spin-off from the acclaimed series Stranger, follows the life of Seo Dong-jae, a prosecutor entangled in a web of moral dilemmas.

Lee Joon-hyuk and Park Sung-woong lead the cast, portraying characters caught in the intense world of law and justice. The show has already garnered attention by being invited to the 29th Busan International Film Festival.

Doubt

Next on the list is Doubt, set to air on MBC TV starting October 11, 2024, every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 KST. This gripping series follows the story of Jang Tae-su, a renowned profiler played by Han Suk-kyu, who faces a personal crisis when he discovers a disturbing secret about his daughter tied to a murder case.

As a self-taught criminal behavior analyst, Tae-su has built a reputation in the police force. However, his world is turned upside down as he grapples with the need to protect his daughter while seeking the truth.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

On October 12, 2024, viewers can tune in to Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born, a coming-of-age series that takes place in the 1950s. This show, based on a Naver webtoon, chronicles the journey of a girl with a gift for singing as she navigates the cultural landscape of post-war Korea.

Starring Kim Tae-ri, Shin Ye-eun, Ra Mi-ran, and others, the series promises to be a touching portrayal of ambition, talent, and the struggles of young artists seeking recognition in a challenging era.

A Virtuous Business

Also premiering on October 12, 2024, is A Virtuous Business, a series that tells the inspiring story of the Bangpan Sisters—four women who bravely ventured into the adult product industry in a conservative rural village during the early 90s.

At a time when discussing “sex” was taboo, these women broke barriers and brought a sense of empowerment to their community, showcasing their independence and friendship.

Love in the Big City

Marking its theatrical release in South Korea on October 2, 2024, Love in the Big City is a romantic comedy that debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by E.oni and based on the novel by Sang Young Park, the film features Kim Go-eun and Noh Sang-hyun in lead roles.

The story follows Jae-hee, a free-spirited woman known for her vibrant style. She becomes entangled with Heung-soo, who harbors a secret. Their relationship blossoms amid a whirlwind of rumors and challenges. This leads to an exploration of love and understanding that defies conventional expectations.

Hellbound Season Two

Finally, the highly anticipated Hellbound returns for its second season, premiering on Netflix. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this dark fantasy series delves into a world where supernatural beings appear to condemn people to hell. Following the immense success of first season, fans are eager to see how the story continues.

The series will see the return of notable stars like Yoo Ah-in and Kim Hyun-joo. The duo promises to build on the tension and suspense, like in season 1.