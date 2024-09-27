Kim Woo Seok to begin military service in November

In a recent announcement, BLITZWAY STUDIOS confirmed that South Korean actor and singer Kim Woo Seok will be enlisting in the military on November 4. The agency released an official statement on September 27, informing fans and the public about his upcoming enlistment in the Army Band.

In their message, BLITZWAY STUDIOS requested that fans respect Kim’s privacy during this significant life event, noting that there will be no official events on the day he enters the recruit training center.

“For safety reasons, we kindly ask that you refrain from visiting the site,” the agency stated. They expressed confidence that with the support of his fans, Kim Woo Seok would complete his service healthily and return as a more mature individual.

Kim Woo Seok, who first rose to fame as a member of the boy group UP10TION, has built a diverse career in both music and acting. He debuted with UP10TION in 2015, showcasing his talent as part of a rising K-pop group. His popularity surged further in 2019 when he placed second in the reality survival show “Produce X 101,” leading to his inclusion in the project group X1.

Transitioning into acting, Kim made his debut with the web drama “TWENTY-TWENTY” and has since featured in several notable series, including “Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,” “Finland Papa,” and most recently, “Night Has Come.” His upcoming role in the drama “Social Savvy Class 101,” set to premiere in November, has generated considerable excitement among fans eager to see him in action again.

In addition to his acting career, Kim Woo Seok has also made a mark as a solo artist. He released his first extended play, “1st Desire (Greed),” showcasing his musical abilities and securing his position as a versatile performer. Earlier this year, he concluded a successful fan concert tour, “The Siren,” which spanned five Asian countries. The tour culminated in a spectacular finale in Bangkok, where he captivated audiences with his charm and stage presence.

Kim’s journey in the entertainment industry has not gone unnoticed. Following the expiration of his contract with TOP Media in March 2024, he signed an exclusive contract with BLITZWAY STUDIOS, which has garnered attention due to its recent merger with H& Entertainment.