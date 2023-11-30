KJo recollects Kajol asking him to scream at her on day 1 of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Producer-director Karan Johar, who currently hosts the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, recollected a sweet incident from his first film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, which starred Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji as the leads.

On the recent episode of his chat show, KJo welcomed Kajol and Rani to the couch to rekindle the old memories and make the audience acquainted with their three decade old friendship.

During the course of the episode, KJo went back in time and recollected how Kajol instilled confidence in him, who was about to make his directorial debut with a tentpole like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

KJo recollected the first day of the shoot of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, as he said, “She told me, ‘Karan, you’re a bit soft. You will get intimidated, it’s a big set. You need to show you have control, you’re the director though you’re only 24 years old. So why don’t you scream at me loudly’?.”

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director further mentioned, “She said, “If you manage to do that, everybody will be like you have to take this director seriously because he screamed at Kajol’. I just thought it was very sweet of you though I didn’t land up screaming at you because I thought it will be a bit too much if on day 1, I start screaming at such a big movie star.”

‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.