Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh’s hidden depths in ‘Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’

Reflecting on the first anniversary of Karan Johar’s beloved film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, it’s hard not to celebrate Ranveer Singh’s standout performance as Rocky Randhawa. Known for his versatility and infectious energy, Singh’s portrayal of Rocky not only entertained audiences but also broke stereotypes, earning him admiration as a ‘green flag’ character—a symbol of positivity and charm.

Director Karan Johar, who guided the film’s journey, offered insights into Ranveer’s multifaceted personality. He described the actor as someone who oscillates between two distinct personas. “Being with Ranveer is like being with two people,” Karan remarked. Contrary to his lively on-screen persona, Ranveer is known to retreat into solitude during his downtime. “He becomes a quiet person, listens to music, and stays away from the limelight,” Karan revealed. This dual nature, according to Karan, reflects Ranveer’s method of conserving his energy to deliver explosive performances when the cameras roll.

Karan further emphasized that Ranveer’s commitment to his roles extends beyond the set. During the film’s production, Ranveer immersed himself fully in the character of Rocky, even accompanying Karan on location scouts in Delhi. “He drove around the city, absorbing its vibe, and connected with influencers to understand their perspectives,” Karan shared. This dedication underscores Ranveer’s authenticity as an actor, going beyond mere portrayal to deeply inhabit the roles he takes on.

‘Ranveer is not wired like that,’ Karan Johar noted, dispelling any notion that Ranveer’s vibrant persona is an act. His ability to seamlessly transition between his public and private selves highlights his commitment to his craft and the depth he brings to every character he plays.

Rocky Randhawa, with his blend of humor and heart, remains one of Ranveer Singh’s most cherished characters. As fans eagerly anticipate his future projects, the legacy of Rocky continues to resonate, showcasing Ranveer’s enduring impact on the global cinematic landscape.

As we mark the first anniversary of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, we not only celebrate the success of the film but also eagerly await the next collaboration from the talented trio—Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and the magic they bring to the silver screen. Their ability to weave stories that captivate and characters that resonate ensures that their contributions to cinema will be cherished for years to come.