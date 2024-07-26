‘Maharagni’ reunites Kajol and Prabhudeva in a fresh new role

Director Charan Tej Uppalapati is gearing up to debut his action thriller, ‘Maharagni’, which stars Kajol and Prabhudeva in a highly anticipated reunion. In a recent interview, Uppalapati opened up about his experience working with the two stars and the creative journey behind the film.

Reflecting on the collaborative process, Charan Tej praised Kajol for her support during the shoot. He shared with ANI, “Kajol ma’am was incredibly supportive throughout the filming. This being my first Bollywood venture, her encouragement and professionalism were invaluable. I believe every director should have the opportunity to work with her.”

Prabhudeva also received high praise from the director. Charan Tej described how Prabhudeva’s guidance was crucial for him. “Whenever I faced doubts or challenges, Prabhudeva was there to offer support and advice,” he said. “His role in ‘Maharagni’ is particularly special; he brings a new dimension to the film that will certainly impress the audience.”

Advertisement

The film’s title, ‘Maharagni’, which translates to ‘Queen of Queens’ and is a name associated with Goddess Durga, was chosen to reflect the movie’s central themes. Charan Tej elaborated on this, saying, “The title is inspired by the strength and significance of the goddess, which aligns with the story we’re telling.”

Excitement is building as the film nears its release, with Charan Tej expressing his eagerness for audiences to experience it. “The film is a blend of action, drama, and emotion,” he explained. “I hope viewers will come to the theatres to enjoy this unique cinematic experience. It’s a tribute to our parents and grandparents, highlighting their importance in our lives.”

The reunion of Kajol and Prabhudeva after 27 years is a major highlight of ‘Maharagni’. Charan Tej emphasized that their comeback is distinct from previous collaborations, promising a fresh take for fans. “I consider myself fortunate to bring them together again in such a different setting,” he noted.

The official teaser for ‘Maharagni’ has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the film’s intense action and gripping drama. Produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens’ is set to be a pan-India release, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Alongside Kajol and Prabhudeva, the film features an impressive cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal.