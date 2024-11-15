Kim Soo Hyun mourns former co-star Song Jae Rim’s demise

On November 12, South Korean actor Song Jae Rim was found dead in his residence in Seoul. His untimely demise not only shocked his fans but also his colleagues in the industry. The 39-year-old actor recently appeared in the ensemble drama ‘Queen Woo’ and has appeared in several titles. Kim Soo Hyun, who shared the screen with Jae Rim in ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’ remembers his late colleague. Mourning his former colleague, the ‘Queen of Tears’ actor sent a funeral wreath to his memorial service.

For those unaware, it was reported that the actor’s funeral service would take place on November 14. The memorial service was planned as a private ceremony involving only family and close friends. Reports stated that Song Jae Rim’s family arranged the service at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall. The actor’s younger sister was named as the chief mourner, reportedly.

In the photos shared online, the hall was filled with wreaths sent in remembrance of Song Jae Rim. As per reports, Kim Soo Hyun, who became friends with the actor during ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun,’ also sent a wreath. Additionally, Go Kyung Pyo, So Ji Sub, Kim Dong Wook, Han Yeseul, Kang Han Na, Kang Hoon, and Shin Ye Eun also sent condolence wreaths to the memorial service.

Advertisement

[241113] Actor #KimSooHyun has sent a wreath of condolences to the funeral of the late actor Song Jae Rim. Song Jae Rim formed a connection with Kim Soo Hyun when they appeared together in the 2012 MBC drama Moon Embracing the Sun. https://t.co/QHO682f72d#김수현 #KimKeDaily pic.twitter.com/Tp36sfGLRW — KimKe Daily Vietnam (@kimkedaily_VN) November 13, 2024



On November 12, Seongdong Police Station in Seoul confirmed the passing away of Song Jae Rim. The actor was reportedly found dead at his apartment in Seongdong District, Seoul. The police have issued that there are been no signs suggesting foul play at the site. However, an investigation is still going on to rule out every possibility. Meanwhile, a two-page letter was discovered alongside the body, indicating a possible suicide note. The content of the letter has not been disclosed yet.

Also Read: Kim Sae Ron returns to screen after 2 years following DUI case

Song Jae Rim started his career as a runway model. The deceased actor worked with various luxury brands and global magazine publications. Subsequently, he donned the actor’s hat in 2009 and made his debut with the movie ‘Actresses.’ Moving ahead, the actor gained significant fame with his appearance in the show ‘Moon Embracing the Sun.’ With time, Jae Rim went on to star in several well-known K-dramas. These include ‘Unkind Women,’ ‘Goodbye Mr. Black,’ ‘Secret Mother,’ and ‘Clean with Passion for Now’ among others. Moreover, he augmented his footing in the industry with his appearance in the variety show ‘We Got Married’ season 4. His last was the period drama ‘Queen Woo.’ Moving ahead, the actor had two projects- ‘I’ll Become Rich’ and ‘Death Business’ in the pipeline.