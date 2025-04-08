G-Dragon’s ‘Good Day’ axes scenes of Kim Soo Hyun amid the Kim Sae Ron controversy

South Korea’s highest-paid star Kim Soo Hyun has been facing several accusations involving the late actress, Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was a minor. They claim that the two were in a relationship for six years which began when Sae Ron was just 15 while Soo Hyun was 27. Moreover, they also claim that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection to her DUI case. Following this a series of allegations and refutes surfaced. Notably, Soo Hyun hosted a press conference addressing the issue. Amidst this, reports reveal that G-Dragon’s ‘Good Day’ has chopped all scenes featuring Soo Hyun.

As per Korea Joongang Daily, the makers of ‘Good Day’ “completely edited out” Kim Soo Hyun from Sunday’s episode. The makers have axed all the scenes featuring the actor in the final episode, reportedly. In a segment starring CL of 2NE1, fans could see Soo Hyun sitting in the centre of a group shot. However, the producers edited the image making sure that he did not appear on screen at all.

The episode featured a voice-directing scene by K-pop sensation, G-Dragon. Additionally, other cast members- Yim Si Wan, Code Kunst, Jung Hae In, Hwang Kwang He, Jo Se Ho, and members of band DAY6, recorded individually. However, Soo Hyun was absent.

Meanwhile, on March 13, Kim Soo Hyun participated in shooting the program amid massive criticism. Subsequently, the production team of ‘Good Day’ stated that they have “decided to edit out Kim Soo Hyun’s appearances as much as possible. Additionally, the individual recording session involving the cast member on March 13 will not be aired.”

Kim Soo Hyun also organised a press conference addressing the mounting allegations against him. While he admitted dating Kim Sae Ron, he stated that it was not during her minor years. “I couldn’t accept (them) coercing me to take what’s fake as the truth. I never dated [Kim Sae-ron] when she was a minor. Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was just like that of any other ordinary couple. And it is not true that she had made this tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt.”

Amid the ongoing controversy, Kim Soo Hyun has reportedly lost over 20 brand endorsement deals. Moreover, his upcoming Disney+ show, ‘Knock-Off’ is also in troubled waters. Reports also suggest that his agency, GOLD MEDALIST is facing financial turmoil as the controversy deepens.