Kim Sae Ron returns to screen after 2 years following DUI case

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron is going make her acting comeback after being away from public life for 2 years. The actress was on a hiatus following her DUI case. She will return to screens with the film ‘Guitar Man’ alongside the CEO of the pharmaceutical company Seongwon Pharmaceutical. Sae Ron started her acting career as a child artist and subsequently starred in several blockbuster dramas. These include ‘The Man From Nowhere’ and ‘Bloodhounds.’

On November 13, reports surfaced that Kim Sae Ron will be leading the upcoming film ‘Guitar Man.’ CEO Lee Sun Jung has bankrolled the entire project. Moreover, as per reports, he also wrote, composed, and directed the OSTs for the upcoming film. The slated film follows an underground band called Volcano and the highs and lows it has to navigate after a genius guitarist joins them.

The film also stars Lee Sun Jung in the role of band’s the lead vocalist and guitarist. Shin Jae Ho was initially helming the title; however, the project has now changed hands. The makers are yet to announce the new director.

In May 2022, the police booked Sae Ron for driving under the alcohol influence after she crashed into an electrical transformer. Due to the damage to the transformer, there was a power outage in the four surrounding buildings. Additionally, the accident afftected the traffic lights and streetlights. Moreover, nearby shopping malls and businesses were unable to operate as usual. The actress’ blood alcohol content (BAC) was recorded as high as 0.2 per cent. Subsequently, her driving license was revoked. Following the incident, the actress was fined 20 million Korean won (approximately $14,500). She also stopped all her professional activities after this incident.

After the event, ‘The Queen’s Classroom’ star apologised for the incident via her agency as well as a handwritten letter. Following her arrest, she also met the thirty merchants whose businesses suffered damages because of her. She met them to apologize and compensate them. Soon after, reports emerged that she was working part-time at a cafe to pay off the damages. Her label, Gold Medalist confirmed the rumours stating. “It’s true Kim Sae Ron got a part-time job because her livelihood is in a difficult circumstance.”

Sae Ron last appeared in the 2021 hit series ‘The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim. She starred with Nam Da Reum, Yoo Sun Ho, Moon Sung Geun, Yoon Seok Hwa, and Bae Hae Seon. During that time, she also shot for Netflix’s ‘Bloodhounds’ which released in 2023. However, most of her scenes didn’t make the final cut due to the controversy.