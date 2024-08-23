Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Hye Yoon clinch big wins at the NEWSIS K-EXPO

The 2024 Newsis Hallyu Expo was held at The Great Hall, Josun Palace in Seoul on August 22, the same day that witnessed the K-World Dream Awards. It is backed by Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Seoul Metropolitan Council, Korea Creative Content Agency, and Seoul Tourism Organization. The event celebrates the frontrunners of Korean entertainment who helped bolster the development of Korean culture in the past year. Among the several stars honoured, ‘Queen of Tears’ star Kim So Hyun and ‘Lovely Runner’ star Kim Hye Yoon grabbed big wins for their roles in the respective series.

Kim Soo Hyun bagged the prestigious Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award for his role in the blockbuster TvN drama ‘Queen of Tears’. The actor received widespread acclaim for his performance in the revenge drama, cementing his status as one of the leading stars of Korean entertainment. Adding another win for ‘Lovely Runner’ actress Kim Hye Yoon clinched the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee’s Chairman Award on Thursday. Furthrmore, she also took home the Best Actor award at the Mega Champ Awards on Wednesday, August 21, beating 25 other candidates to take the coveted trophy home.

Kim Soo Hyun has delivered several hit dramas including ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,’ and ‘My Love from the Star’. Kim Hye Yoon has headlined popular titles including ‘Extraordinary You,’ and ‘Sky Castle’ among others. Moreover, Both the stars have bagged prestigious awards including the Baeksang Awards, and Blue Dragon Awards among others in the past. The list continues with new additions coming through.

Meanwhile, other notable wins include- Go Min Si receiving the Seoul Mayor Award for her work in Netflix’s ‘Sweet Home’ Seasons 1-3. Byun Yo Han receiving the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee’s Chairman Award for his role in Disney Plus’s ‘Uncle Samsik’.

The Complete list of winners at the Newsis K-expo is as follows:

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award: Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears (tvN)

Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears (tvN) National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee’s Chairman Award: Byun Yo Han for Uncle Samsik (Disney Plus) and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner (tvN)

Byun Yo Han for Uncle Samsik (Disney Plus) and Kim Hye Yoon for Lovely Runner (tvN) Seoul Mayor Award: Go Min So for Sweet Home Seasons 1-3 (Netflix)

Go Min So for Sweet Home Seasons 1-3 (Netflix) Seoul Tourism Organisation’s President Award: Chae Jong Hyeop for Eye Love You (TBS) and Serendipity’s Embrace (tvN); WJSN’s Bona for Pyramid Game (TVING)

Chae Jong Hyeop for Eye Love You (TBS) and Serendipity’s Embrace (tvN); WJSN’s Bona for Pyramid Game (TVING) Seoul Metropolitan Council’s Chairman Award: H1-KEY; PLAVE

H1-KEY; PLAVE Korea Creative Content Agency Award: MODHAUS’ CEO Jaden Jeong, aka Jeong Byeong Gi, for producing girl group tripleS

MODHAUS’ CEO Jaden Jeong, aka Jeong Byeong Gi, for producing girl group tripleS Hallyu Special Award: Big Ocean